Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ArcBest worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ArcBest by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Down 1.0%

ArcBest stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. ArcBest Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ArcBest

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.