Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,211 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 156.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 810.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 15.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $63.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

