Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Astrana Health by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Astrana Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrana Health Trading Up 30.8%

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $654.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

