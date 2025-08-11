Natixis Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 11,810.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Affirm and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $4,446,210.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,507,268. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,114 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,169. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -344.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

