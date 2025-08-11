Natixis Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 64.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $103.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,151.49. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,398.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,986.32. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $158,033 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGYS. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

