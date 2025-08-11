Natixis Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 24,011.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

