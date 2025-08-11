Natixis Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 80,766.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 91.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 70.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Trading Down 2.6%

FTDR stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32. Frontdoor Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

