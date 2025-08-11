Natixis Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,139 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3,703.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

