Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Financial System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Community Financial System by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Financial System by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Community Financial System by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Financial System by 14,655.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Community Financial System Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:CBU opened at $54.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.80. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $73.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Community Financial System had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Community Financial System’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

About Community Financial System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

