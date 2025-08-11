Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,404 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $573,712.16. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

