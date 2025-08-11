Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $3,653,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $4,321,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NASDAQ:SAIL opened at $19.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20. SailPoint, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.35.

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. Arete Research upgraded SailPoint to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SailPoint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SailPoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

