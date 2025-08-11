Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,622 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,375 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,362 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,165,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 446,720 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,218,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,122,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $37.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

