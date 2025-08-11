Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PVH by 78.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PVH by 135.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PVH by 8.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $72.94 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.12%.

In other news, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.10 per share, with a total value of $39,660.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This represents a 441.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

