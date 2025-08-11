Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 257.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Power Integrations stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $69.53.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $115.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

