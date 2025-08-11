Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 4,870 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $63.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.096 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.