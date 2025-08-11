Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 511 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 43.0% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Avnet by 7.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Avnet by 4.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $772,252.80. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AVT opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.08%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avnet

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.