Natixis Advisors LLC Takes $752,000 Position in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Acushnet by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $62,505,297.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Down 3.1%

Acushnet stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.70 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.13%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

