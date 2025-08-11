Natixis Advisors LLC Takes Position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

In other MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,160.20. This represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Price Performance

MWA stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.86. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.82 million. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.