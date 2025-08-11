NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,312 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,701,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,487,000 after buying an additional 237,491 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,350,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after buying an additional 236,924 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 182,180 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Leerink Partners lowered NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $11.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NEO opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $749.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

In related news, Director Michael Aaron Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

