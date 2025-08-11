Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,605 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 635,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,405.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 367,315 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $43,434,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,979,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $125.01 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $154.87. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. The trade was a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,251 shares of company stock worth $11,672,602. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

