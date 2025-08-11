New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in StepStone Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 43,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in StepStone Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in StepStone Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,163,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

StepStone Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.17%.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,800. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 55,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $3,375,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,550.05. This represents a 61.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,144 shares of company stock valued at $25,370,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.