New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 530,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,905,000 after acquiring an additional 117,810 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 504,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Installed Building Products by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,124,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 15.0% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,635,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,249,000 after buying an additional 158,173 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $256.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.73. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $263.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

