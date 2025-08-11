Northland Capmk Has Negative Forecast for APEI Q4 Earnings

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst L. Horton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $162.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.88 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

APEI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Report on APEI

American Public Education Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of APEI opened at $29.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $32.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in American Public Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in American Public Education by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $197,143.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,793.49. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $6,011,663.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,181,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,115,380.20. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 669,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,182. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.