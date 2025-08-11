Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Up 24.4% – Still a Buy?

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 24.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.28. 349,993 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,225% from the average session volume of 26,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nova Leap Health Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.92 million, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity at Nova Leap Health

In related news, Director R. Wayne Myles acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$47,804.00. 40.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

