Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Up 24.4% – Time to Buy?

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 24.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.28. 349,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,225% from the average session volume of 26,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Nova Leap Health Trading Up 24.4%
The firm has a market cap of C$15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Insider Activity at Nova Leap Health
In other news, Director R. Wayne Myles bought 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$47,804.00. Corporate insiders own 40.77% of the company’s stock.
Nova Leap Health Company Profile
Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.
