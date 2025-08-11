NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 million. On average, analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4%

NRXP opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.59. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRXP. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of NRx Pharmaceuticals worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Further Reading

