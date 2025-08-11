NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Cercano Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,925,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NV5 Global by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 975,677 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 896,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 644,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 709,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 533,389 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NVEE. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities cut shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

