NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $182.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.82 and its 200 day moving average is $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $13,678,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,223,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,354,451,775.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,687,440 shares of company stock worth $862,095,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

