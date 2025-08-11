NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Increased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.67 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $13,678,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,223,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,354,451,775.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,687,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,095,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

