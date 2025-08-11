Oncobiologics (OTLK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Oncobiologics to post earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect Oncobiologics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oncobiologics Price Performance

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.26. Oncobiologics has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncobiologics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncobiologics stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Oncobiologics worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

