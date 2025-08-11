Ondas (ONDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 232.07% and a negative net margin of 412.92%. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $637.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Ondas has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ondas in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ondas stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 444.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,732 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ondas worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

