Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 147.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $134.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

