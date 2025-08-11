Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National during the first quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Park National during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Park National by 39.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Park National by 149.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRK opened at $161.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.32. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $137.97 and a 52 week high of $207.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Park National’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

