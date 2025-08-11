PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Cut to Hold at DA Davidson

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 462,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $744.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.48 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,939.30. This represents a 33.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61,124 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 954,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

