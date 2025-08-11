PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Hold

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 324,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,708. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.72 million, a PE ratio of 953.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $145,875.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,939.30. This represents a 33.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

