PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of PDFS traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 646,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,111. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $749.13 million, a PE ratio of 948.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson purchased 7,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,074 shares in the company, valued at $584,939.30. This trade represents a 33.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 42,093 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 341,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 91,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

