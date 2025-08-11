PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $779.14 million, a PE ratio of 986.99 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 7,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145,875.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,939.30. The trade was a 33.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

