Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Pegasystems Stock Down 4.8%

PEGA stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.07 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other news, insider John Gerard Higgins sold 23,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,209,380.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,698.99. The trade was a 38.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 9,879 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $571,203.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,339.20. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,609,187. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

