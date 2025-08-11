Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $2.25 on Monday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

