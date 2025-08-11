Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.30.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.94 per share, with a total value of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,848.38. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,136.50. This represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 2.5%

PNFP stock opened at $89.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

