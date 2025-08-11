Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 73.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,045.84. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,611 shares of company stock valued at $51,602,943. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

