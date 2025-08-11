Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 39,239.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 108,693 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 250,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,041,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 76,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after buying an additional 24,757 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $323.08 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $202.91 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $405.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 10,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.33, for a total value of $3,193,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,676.14. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.84, for a total value of $1,120,346.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $42,111,204.40. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.