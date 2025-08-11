Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. On average, analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8%

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.67. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTV shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Plus Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. D Boral Capital cut Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

