Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. On average, analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8%
Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.67. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
