PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,432 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in United Bankshares by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.75 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

