PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,799 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AECOM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

AECOM Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:ACM opened at $118.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AECOM has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $121.73.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

