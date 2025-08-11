PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,220 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,965 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 6,226.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,368,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,020 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,458,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,932,000 after acquiring an additional 863,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ally Financial by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,316,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,404,000 after acquiring an additional 674,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $37.47 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

