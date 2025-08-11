PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 12,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. DZ Bank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $130.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

