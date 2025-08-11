PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARM by 163.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in ARM by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ARM. BNP Paribas Exane raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.67.

ARM Price Performance

ARM opened at $138.50 on Monday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $182.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.52.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.