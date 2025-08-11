PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FNV stock opened at $171.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.58. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $179.99.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.