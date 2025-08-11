PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWG. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 374.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 109.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 390.0%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.